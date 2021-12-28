MARLBOROUGH — Another Monadnock Region town is looking at going green — and maybe saving green — with a community power plan.
In an upcoming public hearing, Marlborough’s community power committee will be seeking feedback on its draft plan that could bring more renewable energy and lower prices to residents.
Community power involves municipalities purchasing power on behalf of residents and businesses and gives local officials more control over the source of this energy, allowing communities to transition to more renewable power.
On Jan. 10, the Marlborough Community Power Committee will host two public hearings, one at noon at Town Hall, and a second at 7 p.m. at the Marlborough School, according to Chairwoman Marge Shepardson.
People who aren’t able to attend either of the meetings to review the proposed plan — which will be posted on the town website later this week — can email comments to Shepardson at marge.shepardson@gmail.com. The earlier meeting will be streamed via Zoom and a link will be posted on MarlboroughNH.org.
The Marlborough Community Power Committee was created in May following a Town Meeting vote, Shepardson said, and its five members were appointed by the selectboard.
At the end of the summer, the committee teamed up with the energy consulting firm Standard Power, according to Emily Manns, the company’s community power consultant, as well as Good Energy, another consulting firm. After many meetings and a community survey, the groups drafted a plan to share with Marlborough residents, according to a news release from the Nashua-based Standard Power.
The plan presents a new default for residents that involves more renewable energy than what is currently included in Eversource’s default. As is the case for utilities across New Hampshire, Eversource’s default must meet the state-mandated Renewable Portfolio Standard, which currently calls for about 20 percent of a utility’s supply to be sourced from renewable facilities. By 2025, that figure is expected to increase to 25 percent, Manns said.
Marlborough’s proposed plan would offer competitive prices, according to the release. Two additional choices would allow Marlborough customers to opt for more renewable energy — up to 100 percent. Residents would be able to opt-out of the new default or change products without fines or penalties, according to Mann.
Eversource would still be responsible for billing, distribution and maintaining power-related infrastructure, according to the release.
If the plan called for an increase of five to 10 percent in renewable energy, it would still be up to 50 percent greener than the Eversource default.
“[Five to 10 percent] sounds like a small increase,” Manns said. “But it’s a powerful tool to increase renewable energy in our communities.”
Standard Power has been Marlborough’s energy consultant since 2013.
The draft community power plan will be completed after the public input hearings, and is set to be voted on at Marlborough’s town meeting in March, according to the release.
Community power is not Marlborough’s first foray into the realm of renewable energy, as the town participates in Standard Power’s hydroelectric group net metering program. The program not only provides savings for the town, but also helps support hydroelectric projects in New Hampshire and can help build momentum for green energy initiatives, said Bob Hayden, president of Standard Power.
Marlborough’s proposed community power plan would involve purchasing renewable energy certificates — which are the renewable energy currency used nationwide — from New England providers with the goal of working with facilities as close to the town as possible, according to the release.
“If there’s a project in the community that you can point to and say that’s where your [renewable energy certificates] are coming from, it might energize the community into action to care about being greener,” Hayden said. “There are local, truly local renewable energy projects [that are] most likely to capture the motivation and imagination of the community at large.”
Since 2019, when the state passed legislation allowing municipalities to establish community power programs, several communities across Southwestern New Hampshire have taken steps toward establishing the programs.
In May, Keene became the first in the state to approve a community power plan, with Harrisville following suit soon after. Those plans still need to be approved by the state’s public utilities commission, which began the rule-making for such plans in October.
Swanzey is also in the process of developing a plan ahead of next year’s Town Meeting and held public input sessions earlier this month and last. Peterborough, meanwhile, has its own Community Power Task Force, which is aiming to get the town on 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.
Cheshire County also recently joined 13 municipalities across the state — including Harrisville and Walpole — to create the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The coalition was incorporated as a nonprofit in October and aims to streamline and support community power endeavors in communities across the Granite State.