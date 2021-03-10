MARLBOROUGH — With a turnout of about 9 percent, town voters elected various officers at the polls Tuesday.
In the only contested race, for two three-year terms as fire wards, William B. Coutts and Michael L. Goodwin prevailed with 108 and 99 votes, respectively. Craig Cashman received 52.
Elected without opposition were Earl D. Nelson for a three-year term on the selectboard, Eduardo Moura for a three-year term as library trustee, Michael R. Keating for a three-year term as trustee of the trust funds and Glenn Parker for a three-year term on the advisory budget committee. No one was on the ballot for a three-year term as cemetery trustee, but Nancy Belluscio earned the most write-in votes, with six.
The election was held at Marlborough School. Of 1,744 registered voters, 155 cast ballots.
Town meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, March 16.