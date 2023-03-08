20230308-LOC-Marlborough SD

Around 25 voters attended Marlborough School District's annual meeting on Tuesday night. All warrant articles passed with no push back from those in attendance. 

 Jamie Browder / Sentinel Staff

MARLBOROUGH — The school district's proposed budget of nearly $6 million and requests to allocate money for a trust fund and a capital reserve account saw no opposition at Tuesday night's annual meeting.

