MARLBOROUGH — The school district's proposed budget of nearly $6 million and requests to allocate money for a trust fund and a capital reserve account saw no opposition at Tuesday night's annual meeting.
Around 25 people attended the hour-long session at Marlborough School and approved the $5,998,420 budget, which is down $331,610 from the $6,330,030 voters approved last year. The district will need to raise $3,427,579 in local property taxes, according to the school board, down $353,824 from last year's figure.
Voters also approved two articles requesting to allocate surplus money for capital reserve and trust funds. The capital reserve fund will receive $10,000 and the special-education and high-school tuition expendable trust fund will receive $25,000. Neither of these allocations will be raised from new taxes.
"This fund exists to provide a buffer for the town so that our tax rate doesn't yo-yo from year to year," school board Chairman Jeff Miller said of this latter fund. "We're hoping to smooth that out if we have unexpected changes in needs or our population."
But it's money Miller noted can be depleted in a hurry, so the board hopes to build the fund up over time.
Miller said the board's primary goal is student achievement, and he's thankful for the work staff did this year to put the budget and warrant together.
"We're able to do it at really a neutral impact to taxpayers," he said.
The school-district's annual elections are Tuesday, March 14, at Marlborough School, although there are no contested races on this year's ballot. The polls are open 1 to 9 p.m.
