MARLBOROUGH — The 82 voters who assembled at Marlborough’s Town meeting Tuesday night, the majority of whom skewed older, did not let concerns about coronavirus and public gatherings keep them away, though it was at least on some of their minds.
After listing off volunteers who’d helped set up voting booths and chairs for the day’s elections and meeting at the Marlborough Elementary School, Moderator Edward Goodrich Jr. said: “These people give their time, and it was a little trying this year — everybody worried about the coronavirus. So I would really like a hand for those volunteers.”
With that, voters got down to business, passing all of the proposed warrant articles including an operating budget of $2,224,245. That’s up $59,336, or about 2.7 percent, from the $2,164,909 budget voters approved last year.
Selectboard Chairwoman Jane Pitt explained that town employees received raises this year that ranged from 1 to 8 percent, though she noted later that no one received an 8 percent raise. Pitt said the raises were based on individual performance evaluations rather than across-the-board increases.
Even with all warrant articles passing, according to selectmen, residents won’t have to pay more taxes because the town has offsetting revenue available.
The big-ticket item on this year’s warrant asked voters to approve $150,000 to buy a dump/plow truck for the highway department. Voters were asked to authorize selectmen to enter into a long-term lease-to-purchase agreement for the amount, to be paid in five annual installments. The first year’s payment is $35,000.
Selectman Earl Nelson said the truck would replace a 1995 Ford that has been in service since it was new and has seen better days.
“Recently, the headlight switch caught fire and had to be put out with some sludge,” Nelson said. “Looks like she’s getting a little tired.”
Town officials looked into buying a used truck, Nelson said, but decided not to go that route because they couldn’t guarantee the quality, and they would also have to buy the vehicle outright without being able to finance. He also said selectmen considered refurbishing the existing truck, but were worried that even if they replaced everything, the truck’s frame, because of its age, could break.
Voter David Desrosiers asked whether the town did a cost comparison between buying a new truck versus hiring out the work that would be done with the truck, such as plowing.
Pitt said that while the selectmen did not specifically do a cost comparison, the truck is used all year long — not just for plowing. She also said having a town employee do the work ensures Marlborough’s plowing needs are a priority as opposed to hiring a driver who likely has other paying customers to tend to.
Voter Cliff Warme echoed that sentiment, saying that in his experience, plow and other drivers for hire often charge on the order of $200 to $400 per hour for their services.
“That’s just not the way to go and what happens if their truck breaks down — then our roads don’t get plowed,” Warme said.
Ultimately, the article cleared the two-thirds majority ballot vote it needed to pass, 70-11.
Voters also approved, in a ballot vote of 78 to 3 (plus one “spoiled” vote), an article authorizing the town to enter into an agreement with the state to apply for a program that would pay for $75,000 worth of storm-water infrastructure planning evaluations.
After a lengthy discussion that included whether the science is settled on man’s responsibility for climate change and the costs associated with it, voters approved a petitioned warrant article signaling support for carbon-pricing legislation, which charges fossil-fuel producers for carbon pollution and returns the money to residents. Article 14 asked Marlborough residents to call upon state and federal elected representatives to support what is known as the carbon cash-back program. Marjorie J. “Marge” Shepardson said at the meeting that Marlborough was one of 36 communities around the state voting on this issue at town meeting this year. A similar article is on at least three other area warrants — in Rindge at the polls Tuesday, and in Westmoreland and Jaffrey, which hold their town meetings Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.
Voters also approved the following amounts for capital reserve funds dedicated to the following causes: $15,000, police cruiser; $10,000, fire equipment; $20,000, highway equipment; $20,000, road maintenance; and $10,000, reassessment.
Voters OK’d the following contributions to social service agencies: $2,579, Monadnock Family Services; $1,729, Southwestern Community Services; $2,500, The Community Kitchen; and, $5,000, Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services.
Elections
The following were elected without contest at the polls Tuesday: Jane Pitt for a three-year term on the selectboard (106 votes); Earl D. Nelson for a one-year term on the selectboard (120); Jake Iselin for a three-year cemetery-trustee term (132); Merri J. Rayno for a three-year term as a library trustee (123); Jeff Miller for a three-year term as a trustee of trust funds (125); John A. Manning for a three-year fire-ward term (129); Jeff Miller for a three-year term as an advisory budget committee member (123); Glenn Parker for a one-year term as an advisory budget committee member (119); Lizabeth McLaughlin for a four-year term as a supervisor of the checklist (118); Robert Leahy for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist (122); Robert E. Harris for a two-year term as moderator (122); and Ellen Orkins for a three-year term as town clerk/tax collector (126).