MARLBOROUGH — Residents approved a new fire truck; $100,000 for stormwater infrastructure planning, design and construction; and all other articles on the warrant at town meeting Tuesday.
Roughly 65 of the town's 1,370 registered voters gathered at the Marlborough School for the hour and a half meeting, presided over by Moderator Michael Briggs.
The meeting opened with residents approving $550,000 to buy a fire truck. No more than $400,000 of bonds or notes will be issued for the truck, with the remaining balance to be funded through a variety of sources. These include $75,000 from the Fire Equipment Capital Reserve Fund, $66,000 from various other funds and $9,000 from donations.
Fire Chief John Manning spoke before the vote, saying, “the price of fire trucks has become what can only be described as insanely crazy.” There were no comments or debate on the measure, and the ballot box remained open for an hour. The article passed 61-4.
Residents then approved the $2,578,963 operating budget by a voice vote. Town Administrator Ellen M. Smith detailed budget changes that resulted in an increase of $135,852 from the figure voters approved last year. These included the higher cost of diesel, gasoline and heating oil, as well as a police department wage-scale adjustment to keep wages competitive with surrounding towns. Smith previously told The Sentinel that the tax rate would increase by an estimated 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed value if all warrant articles passed.
Marlborough voters also approved the following allocations to capital reserve funds: $25,000 to the police cruiser capital reserve fund, $10,000 to the fire equipment capital reserve fund, $20,000 to the highway equipment capital reserve fund, $10,000 to the road maintenance capital reserve fund and $8,000 to the town reassessment capital reserve fund.
Residents agreed to raise $100,000 for stormwater infrastructure planning, design and construction. As part of this, the town will apply for Clean Water State Revolving Funds, according to Smith. The ballot vote passed 54-7.
Voters then approved spending $14,741 for local services, such as Monadnock Family Services and The Community Kitchen. Residents also approved a re-adoption of the optional veterans’ tax credit and authorized the town to establish or amend fees.
In the town elections, voters elected Julie Farhm to library trustee for a three-year term over Charley Wright. Farhm received 74 votes while Wright finished with 22.
Elected without contest: Jane Pitt to a three-year term as selectman; Kathleen Chamberlain, town clerk/tax collector, three years; Jeffrey B. Miller, advisory budget committee member, three years; Michael Desabrais, advisory budget committee member, two years; John Manning, fire ward, three years.
Overall, 102 votes were cast out of the 1,370 registered voters, or about 7 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.