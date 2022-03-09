MARLBOROUGH — Marlborough residents approved a community power plan, a lease-to-purchase plan for a new dump truck and all other articles on the warrant at town meeting Tuesday.
The 77 voters who gathered at the Marlborough School worked their way through the 19-article warrant in a little under two hours, with only a handful of residents asking questions.
The proposed $2,443,111 operating budget passed by voice vote. It is up 183,866, or about 8.1 percent, from the $2,259,245 budget voters approved last year. Selectboard member Gina Paight said that one of the largest increases in this year’s budget is an upgrade in the town’s cybersecurity.
The community power plan, which was approved by a voice vote, puts Marlborough on the path to eventually offer residents an energy program with more renewable options as well as potential savings.
The plan will provide electricity at competitive prices, with the goal of transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy over many years, said Jerry Burns, a member of the community power committee.
The program comes at no cost to the town, Burns said, and residents will be allowed to opt out if they choose.
The program offers a default rate competitive with Eversource but with more energy coming from renewable resources, as well as more expensive rates with 50 percent or 100 percent coming from renewables, he said.
Community power committee member Marge Shepardson said the plan offers more options than are currently available to residents and will lessen the town’s greenhouse gas emissions.
“In the next decade or two we want to gradually move toward more renewable energy,” Shepardson said. “The reasons are obvious if you’ve been following the problems created by climate change. We need to cut down our fossil fuels.”
A 60-16 vote at the ballot box approved the lease-to-purchase plan for a new dump truck with a plow. The same vote also appropriated $40,000 for the first year of the five-year plan, which will total $180,150.
Resident David Durocher motioned for the meeting to reconsider the vote on the dump truck.
“Throughout this warrant we’re spending a lot of money,” Durocher said. “For those who weren’t in the room last week [at the annual school-district meeting] we spent a lot more money. The taxes are going to increase. In my opinion the dump truck can last a few more years.”
Paight said that if every article on the warrant passed (which they all did) the tax rate would increase $0.45, or about about $91 for a property valued at $200,000.
A voice vote to reconsider the article failed.
A unanimous voice vote approved $50,000 for the Fire Equipment Capital Reserve Fund. Fire Chief John Manning said the fire department is looking to purchase a new fire truck and has applied for a grant.
The department’s current fire truck is 33 years old and “doesn’t meet code in any way shape or form,” Manning said.
If the department receives the grant, it will need $170,000 in matching funds, the chief said. The $50,000 as well as an additional $31,500, which voters approved later in the night with another unanimous voice vote, would help cover that, he said.
Should the town not receive the grant, the department may be back before town meeting next year to ask for significantly more money to replace the fire truck, Manning said.
A 73-4 vote at the ballot box approved $75,000 for stormwater infrastructure engineering. The money — which the town expects to be reimbursed through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund — will go toward engineering plans to help with flooding downtown, Paight said.
At the polls, voters approved a zoning amendment aimed at clarifying the permittable use of travel trailers, pickup coaches, motor homes and camper trailers as temporary residences on properties that are not campgrounds. The amendment allows the use of such vehicles on private property with the issuance of an up-to-30-day permit from the selectboard. No property could have more than two permits issued in one calendar year.
The amendment, which passed 82-13, will also allow the selectboard to issue a permit to allow use of such vehicles as a temporary residence for up to one year during the construction of a permanent dwelling.
A series of three zoning amendments related to floodplains also passed. The amendments are required for communities that participate in the National Flood Insurance Program.
The first amendment, which passed 84-11, will establish a floodplain overlay district where the placement of manufactured homes will be prohibited except in existing manufactured-home parks, and approval of a professional engineer would be required for other developments.
The second amendment, which passed 79-13, lays out the definitions for the floodplain zoning rules, and the third amendment, which passed 85-10, establishes the authority of the planning board to review proposed development on lands designated as special hazard areas by the National Flood Insurance Program.
Of Marlborough’s 1,363 registered voters, 107, or about 8 percent, cast a ballot in Tuesday’s elections.
Voters elected several officials without contest. For full results, go to sentinelsource.com.