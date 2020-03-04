MARLBOROUGH — Residents voted to add $100,000 to the budget developed by the school board at the Marlborough School District’s annual meeting Tuesday.
Moderator Ed Goodrich opened the meeting by welcoming the 50 or so attendees in the Marlborough School gym to “Marlborough’s version of Super Tuesday.”
The school board had presented a budget of $6,012,340, which would have been slightly down from the previous year.
Board Vice Chairman Jeffrey Miller explained that the budget reflected some staffing changes, including hiring a behavioral interventionist at 80 percent of full-time, dropping the guidance counselor from full-time to 80 percent and eliminating a “reset room” position — someone who meets with students taken out of class due to behavior.
Additionally, a technology teacher would go from full-time to 80 percent, and the music teacher from 80 percent to half-time. Miller said those positions have gaps in their days, when they have neither classes nor scheduled prep time, and called the proposed cuts a “right-sizing.”
While the guidance counselor’s hours would be reduced, the new behavioral interventionist would complement that position, Miller said. Both positions can help address behavioral issues that the school has seen, he noted.
But a number of residents worried the reduced hours would mean the guidance counselor or certain teachers would be less available to support students.
“Teachers having less time in school, that’s not gonna help our kids,” Holly LeClair said. She proposed an amendment to raise the budget by $101,266 to maintain staffing levels.
Michael Briggs, a former school board chairman, also questioned the cuts and their potential impact on staff. “Part-time positions lead to higher turnover,” he said.
LeClair’s amendment passed on a voice vote, as did the amended budget of $6,113,606.
A four-year contract with the Marlborough Education Association, the union representing teachers and other staff, also passed. It is projected to increase salary and benefits costs by $79,119 in its first year, bringing total approved spending to $6,192,725.
That’s up $154,165, or 2.6 percent, from total appropriations the previous year.
The tax rate — which would have been flat if the school board’s budget, along with the contract, passed — is projected to go up about 56 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, according to Scott Lazzaro, business manager for N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which includes Marlborough.