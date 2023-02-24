MARLBOROUGH — A town resident has been indicted on a felony animal cruelty charge, accused of depriving his dog of medical care for a skin condition during a year-long period.
Antone Silva, 31, was previously convicted on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty in 2019, according to the indictment returned by a Cheshire County grand jury last month. The most recent charge is a felony because of the previous conviction.
Police began investigating after an anonymous animal cruelty complaint about a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier owned by Silva was reported to the Monadnock Humane Society in December 2021, according to an affidavit written by Marlborough Police Officer Stephen Nickerson.
After meeting with Silva and examining the dog, Karma, that month, Nickerson wrote that the dog had large portions of her skin missing, appeared to be underweight, and was wearing an unclean medical cone.
Silva told Nickerson that he was seeking care for Karma with a veterinarian, according to the affidavit.
Later that month, Beth Doyle, humane agent at the Monadnock Humane Society, assessed the dog, noting the animal was “bordering on suffering” and couldn’t stand properly due to constant itching, she said in an email to Nickerson, according to the affidavit.
Nickerson wrote that he and Doyle kept track of Karma’s condition for the next several months, and he suspended his investigation in May 2022 after Silva described his plan of taking the dog for routine injections for the skin condition.
However, in December 2022, Nickerson said he received phone calls from two people concerned about the dog, one of whom had a video that appeared to show Karma with a large open wound on her back.
Nickerson said he contacted the veterinary hospital on Dec. 7 and was told by staff that Silva had not taken Karma in for skin injections since Oct. 14 and was several weeks overdue for an appointment.
Silva was arrested on Dec. 9 and at that time Karma was being temporarily cared for by the Monadnock Humane Society, Marlborough Police Chief Zachary Byam told The Sentinel in December.
Emily Kerylow, director of shelter operations, said Thursday that Karma is still in the humane society’s custody.
“Karma has definitely made improvements in her health,” she said. “But she’s got a long way to go.”
Silva’s attorney, Morgan Taggart-Hampton of the N.H. Public Defender’s Office, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.