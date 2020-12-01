Marlborough Police Chief Christopher J. Lyons has retired from his position, he and the town announced jointly on Monday night via the police department’s Facebook page.
Lyons will leave the department after 14½ years of service to the town and more than three decades in law enforcement, according to the post. Sgt. Zachary Byam will serve as officer-in-charge while the town determines who Lyons' permanent replacement will be, Town Administrator Ellen Smith told The Sentinel Tuesday morning.
“The Board of Selectmen wishes the Chief well in all of his future endeavors,” the post says. “The Chief looks forward to spending more time with his family.
Before coming to Marlborough as chief, Lyons served as police chief in the town of Alstead.
When fully staffed, the Marlborough Police Department employees the chief, two full-time officers and an administrative assistant, Smith said. She noted that Lyons’ retirement officially goes into effect at the end of the year, but he will be out on holiday until that time.
Lyons could not be immediately reached for comment.