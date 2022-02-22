Karen Stephenson was preparing to lose her husband to COVID-19.
“It was really touch and go for quite a while,” she said Tuesday. “Three different times I think I went in to say goodbye to him for end-of-life. It was just really traumatic.”
Chris Stephenson, 56, contracted the virus in November. Over the past few months, the Marlborough resident has faced a slew of health complications, been admitted to two separate health facilities, and has been re-learning to walk, eat and live independently.
Seated beside him at a live-streamed interview hosted by Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Connecticut, where Chris has been in rehabilitation since January, Karen shared their experience.
Chris — who is a pilot for Southwest Airlines and father of two teens, Kiara and Cameron — tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 10. When he continued to feel worse a week and a half later, Karen brought him to an emergency room. There, the couple found out that in addition to the novel coronavirus, Chris had leukemia.
It was a foreboding start to a long and arduous journey.
The next day, Karen brought Chris to Cheshire Medical Center. On Nov. 27, he was admitted to the intensive care unit and intubated, and he remained on a ventilator for 63 days.
Chris faced a slog of health complications, including blood clots on his heart and lungs, a collapsed lung, gallbladder and lung infections, and the shingles virus. Chris’ time at Cheshire Medical coincided with a recent surge in cases, when the pandemic was looking especially dismal, according to Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious-disease physician there.
Despite leukemia further complicating Chris' situation, the staff at Cheshire Medical — with some help and guidance from colleagues at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon — worked to figure out the combination of medications, systems and care that could see Chris through.
“Chris’ case was really a huge sort of sigh of relief for us,” Khole said in the live-streamed interview on Tuesday. “Seeing him get out on the other side and seeing where he is today, it really makes us very happy.”
Karen grew up in Hamden, Conn., and said she had always heard good things about the quality of care provided by Gaylord Specialty Healthcare. So when Chris was removed from the ventilator at Cheshire, the couple headed to Gaylord for rehabilitation.
That’s where Chris has been for about a month as he works to improve his breathing and regain his strength, Gaylord Healthcare professionals said.
Jackie Skirkanich, a physical therapy assistant and doctoral student at Gaylord, described the process of helping Chris to move independently again. It started with him sitting up, and then standing, and then standing a bit longer, and then walking, and then walking up steps.
Jill Kelly, a respiratory therapist, worked with Chris to improve his oxygen levels.
“He was amazing with his endurance and his ability to keep going,” Kelly said. “We’re very proud of him.”
Chris is scheduled to be discharged from Gaylord on Wednesday.
“From the beginning, I credit Cheshire Medical for saving my life,” Chris said, his voice barely more than a whisper. “And I credit Gaylord for putting my life back together.”
Chris was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after receiving his first dose of the vaccine.
He had initially been apprehensive about getting vaccinated. He said he understood why the vaccine was brought to market so quickly, but was still concerned it could present long-term health effects. And as a pilot, he worried this could affect his ability to meet certain health requirements required by his profession.
But as he saw more people around him contract the disease and it appeared he may need to be vaccinated to continue working, he decided it was time to go for it — but it was too little, too late, he said.
Now, he’s encouraging others to overcome their reservations. Studies have shown the vaccine to be effective in preventing serious illness and death, and side effects are usually mild.
“What I want to express to those that are like me is that, you know, something like this can be very serious,” he said. “I thought I was healthy as a horse, high energy, go-go-go all the time — never in a million years would I think that I’m having to learn to walk again, to eat again, dependent on everyone around me.”
Khole echoed the sentiment, adding that not everyone can expect an outcome like Chris’.
“The odds are highly against those who choose to remain unvaccinated and even against those who are immunocompromised,” Khole said.
While Chris is leaving Gaylord, he said the road to recovery is ongoing.
“You know you set some goals, but you gotta be realistic — it’s one step at a time.”