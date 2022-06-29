A bicyclist was hospitalized for rib and shoulder injuries after colliding with a motorcyclist on a Route 9 on-ramp in Keene on Saturday afternoon, according to Keene police Lt. Steve Tenney.
The bicyclist, Michael Kraskouskas, 52, of Marlborough, collided with the motorcyclist, Michael Arsenault, 53, of Swanzey at about 4:27 p.m.
Tenney said Wednesday the report on the crash states Kraskouskas was crossing traffic lanes from the Route 12 north off-ramp to the Route 9 east ramp as he attempted to merge onto the shoulder of Route 9 east ramp.
“The motorcycle drove up the ramp and hit the bicycle’s rear tire,” Tenney said. “It bent the rear tire of the bicycle making it inoperable. The motorcycle is not damaged.”
Kraskouskas suffered “numerous” injuries to his ribs and shoulders, Tenney said, but Arsenault came away unscathed from the crash.
Police responded to the scene at 4:30 p.m., and Kraskouskas was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center to be evaluated.
Tenney said no other people were involved in the crash. Hospital officials did not return messages Thursday morning seeking an update on Kraskouskas’ condition.
Tim Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @timmnail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.