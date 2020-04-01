A Marlborough man was injured Tuesday morning after his vehicle struck several trees along Route 124.
The driver of the vehicle, 58, was headed north when his vehicle left the right side of the road and ultimately came to a stop after striking a tree, causing the man to be thrown through the windshield. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for treatment. The primary cause of the accident is thought to be driver fatigue, according to police.
The Marlborough Police Department was assisted by the Troy, Harrisville and Dublin police departments, as well as Marlborough Fire/Rescue, DiLuzio Ambulance Service, Emerson’s Towing and Repair, Eversource, and the N.H. Department of Transportation.