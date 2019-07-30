MARLBOROUGH — The town’s library is one of five new additions to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places.
The buildings were chosen for both their architectural significance and their important roles in the development of their communities, according to the N.H. Division of Historical Resources, which announced the five properties in a news release Tuesday.
The Frost Free Library, an example of Greek Revival architecture, was built from locally cut granite during 1865-66, the state agency said.
Rufus Frost, who grew up in the area, funded both the building and its collection, an early example of the philanthropic movement that funded library construction in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the release said.
The other additions to the list are the Gorham Congregational Church and Parsonage, the First Congregational Church in Littleton, the Academic Building on the campus of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro and the Pittsburg Town Hall.
Properties on the register receive public recognition for their importance and can qualify for state funding for preservation and for some leeway on access, building and life safety codes, the N.H. Division of Historical Resources’ website says.