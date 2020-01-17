A second-alarm garage fire at 11 Main St. in Marlborough led to the closure of Route 101 Friday morning.
The call for the fire came in around 8:45 a.m., and after sending units from several area towns to the scene, dispatchers relayed a call for Route 101 to be closed at about 8:50 a.m.
Smoke was billowing from the home's garage as firefighters busted open the roof and surrounded the area.
No injuries were sustained and the fire did not extend to the house, according to Keene Fire Chief Mark F. Howard.
Route 101 was opened up again for traffic shortly after 10 a.m.