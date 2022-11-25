MARLBOROUGH — A former paramedic and an urgent-care clinic administrator plan to open a business specializing in medical emergency-response courses, to officially start early next year.
Scot Szogedi, of Marlborough, is a registered American Heart Association instructor who said he's taught first-aid courses to emergency medical technicians for several years. He's working with his wife, Laurie, manager of ConvenientMD Urgent Care in Keene, to introduce CERTNH.
CERT stands for "cardiovascular emergency response training," according to Scot, who said it encompasses procedures like CPR, first aid and bleeding-control techniques that are "life-saving skills that can definitely make or break an outcome for a person."
"I fell down a flight of stairs while transporting a patient, and it messed my back up," Scot said of why he left paramedic work behind. "... Because I'm no longer really physically able to do the job, I can still impart the knowledge that I have and some of the tips and tricks I've accumulated over the years to new people."
The two are planning to launch a website on Jan. 1, where people can register for CERTNH courses, which will include classes for using automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and teaching splinting and "stop-the-bleed" bandaging measures.
"What's going to market us a little bit different from other places is that we're going to be coming to you," Scot said. "We're willing to travel, so we'll come out to whoever's looking to do a CPR [or] first-aid class."
The Szogedis are also interested in becoming trained in animal CPR and first-aid practices and passing on what they've learned to registrants of their courses. Scot said he received some medical training on K-9 police dogs and that CPR and chest compression techniques differ for pets.
"I think there's a need for that around here," Laurie said. "It would probably mainly [apply to] dogs and cats, people's own personal pets."
Courses will be geared toward anyone in the general public, as well as emergency professionals, but Scot said CERTNH will also target people looking to bring trainings to workplaces. He said starting out, trainings will be geared toward those aged 14 and up and that he wants to offer courses at varying levels for different types of trainees.
"Anybody that has an AED on site has to have the personnel there trained to operate the equipment," Scot said. "There are different levels of CPR; there are hands-only CPR classes, which are very basic, up to the provider courses. Those would be for first responders, police, fire departments or in hospitals."
There will be costs associated with registration, but the Szogedis did not immediately have pricing available.
Although the website is still in progress, Scot and Laurie said people can contact them at CERTNH603@gmail.com if interested in setting up a training course ahead of the full business launch. People are asked to provide their name, contact information and the type of instruction they're seeking.
