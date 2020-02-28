MARLBOROUGH — No one was injured when a fire broke out Friday morning at Adventure Limousine & Transportation.
Around 9:30 a.m., the blaze started on the south side of the garage and office building at 755 Route 12. The structure is just south of the Coach and Four Motor Inn.
The fire left the garage portion of the building completely gutted, but firefighters managed to prevent the flames from spreading to the office on the north end of the building and to another structure to the south of the garage area, Marlborough Fire Chief John Manning said.
"The fire is knocked out, we believe; we're looking for some hot spots," Manning said at the scene around noon. "Most of what you see now we hope is steam ... the fire is basically under control at this time."
Manning said he didn't know yet what caused the fire but added that "there's nothing that indicates anything suspicious."
Two employees on the premises discovered the fire, according to Manning, who said they attempted to put it out themselves but then decided to call for help.
Manning said the high winds Friday morning made fighting the fire more challenging. He said there were concerns that gusts moving south would cause the flames to spread to another building just south of the Adventure property or to the trees behind the property, but the fire stayed contained to the garage.
"I think the wind was a big reason why it went from a very small fire to ... a tremendous amount of fire," Manning said.
He also noted that during the day, it can be difficult to get volunteer firefighters to the scene, but a call to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid yielded plenty of backup.
In addition to Marlborough, fire departments from Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Hancock, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Richmond, Peterborough, Spofford, Sullivan, Swanzey, Troy, Walpole and Winchester, as well as Westminster, Vt., and Winchendon, Mass., responded. DiLuzio Ambulance and Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid were also dispatched to the scene.
Route 12 was blocked at the intersection of Flat Roof Mill Road for most of the morning and into the early afternoon and reopened just after 1 p.m., according to a post on the Marlborough Police Department's Facebook page.
Adventure Limousine & Transportation offers taxi service, as well as rental limousines, antique cabs and party buses for a variety of events. An owner was not immediately reachable for comment Friday afternoon.