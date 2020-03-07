Operating budget: $2,224,245, which is up $59,336, or about 2.7 percent, from the $2,164,909 budget voters approved last year. Even if all warrant articles pass, according to the selectmen’s office, residents shouldn’t have to pay more taxes because the town has offsetting revenue available.
Hot topics: The big-ticket item on this year’s warrant asks voters to approve $150,000 to buy a dump/plow truck for the highway department. Voters will be asked to authorize selectmen to enter into a long-term lease-to-purchase agreement for the amount, to be paid in five annual installments. The town would need to earmark $35,000 for the first year’s payment. This article requires a two-thirds ballot vote to pass.
In an article brought by petition, voters will also be asked to signal their support for carbon-pricing legislation, which charges fossil-fuel producers for carbon pollution and returns the money to residents. Article 14 asks Marlborough residents to call upon state and federal elected representatives to support what is known as the carbon cash-back program.
Also on the warrant: $77,000 for purpose of storm-water infrastructure planning evaluations, along with other lesser appropriations to capital reserve funds for police, fire, highway and road-maintenance equipment, as well as donations to local charities.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., in the gymnasium of Marlborough Elementary School, 41 Fitch Court
Meeting: Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m., Marlborough Elementary School gym