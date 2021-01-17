MARLBOROUGH — Zachary D. Byam has been named Marlborough's new police chief, the selectboard announced Friday in a Facebook post to the police department's website.
Byam succeeds longtime former Chief Christopher J. Lyons, who retired last year.
Byam has served as officer in charge since and said he'll be sworn in Monday in a ceremony that won't be public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said his contract is for three years.
“I’m just excited to continue protecting the town," Byam, who lives in Nelson, said, noting the good connections he's made since starting with the department several years ago. "I couldn't think of a better place to continue my career."
Byam began with N.H. State Police-Marine Patrol in 2010 and later joined the Lyndeborough Police Department, according to the selectboard's announcement. He started with the Marlborough department as a patrol officer in 2013.
"Rising quickly through the ranks and becoming Sergeant in 2017, Byam has played a significant role in the Department as a Field Training Officer, mentoring, leading and providing an exceptional role model for new officers at the beginning of their law enforcement careers," the post reads.
"The Selectmen have great confidence that Byam will lead the Marlborough Police Department to provide exceptional service and protection to the community."