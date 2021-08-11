MARLBOROUGH — In 1968, Marshall H. “Pete” Ford died in Vietnam at 22 years old. He was a warrant officer in the Army but also a husband, father, aircraft mechanic, former Boy Scout and Marlborough resident.
To honor the local veteran, members of the Marlborough American Legion have renamed their post — now recognizing three fallen soldiers.
Last December, the Croteau-Coutts Post 24 officially became the Croteau-Coutts-Ford Post 24, according to the Legion’s Service Officer Charles Seaver. To acknowledge the name change, Post 24 will conduct a ceremony on Aug. 22 at the Marlborough School, where there will also be a picnic and live music, according to a news release from the Legion. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
“It just seemed he was never really honored, perhaps, the way he should’ve been or could’ve been,” Seaver, who also served in the Vietnam War, said of Ford.
American Legion posts are typically named in honor of deceased veterans, according to the release.
Last year, on Memorial Day, Legion members gathered at Pine Grove Cemetery in Marlborough. Seaver said he led a few members to Ford’s grave and first suggested the name change then. From there, it was an effort by the entire Legion to learn how to make the change official at the state and national levels, Seaver said.
Ford was born in Marlborough in 1945, according to a news release.
“He was a good kid … a fun kid,” recalled Seaver, who also grew up in Marlborough and participated in 4-H and Boy Scouts with Ford.
When Ford was in his senior year at Marlborough High School, he received his fixed-wing pilot’s license. He then attended Northeast Trade School in Connecticut before joining Pratt & Whitney, an aerospace manufacturer, as an aircraft mechanic. In 1965, he married his childhood sweetheart, Terry Huot. But after only six months at Pratt & Whitney, Ford decided to join the Army and serve in the Vietnam War, according to the release.
After Ford completed basic training, the young couple moved to Mineral Wells, Texas, where they had their daughter, Angela, in 1966. After learning to fly “Huey” helicopters, he and his family moved to Alabama, where he was promoted to warrant officer, the release says. While stationed in Newport News, Va., Ford received his deployment orders. Terry and Angela returned to Marlborough, and Ford flew out of Keene’s airport to begin his service overseas, according to the release.
In July 1967, he arrived in Vietnam, where his unit provided airlift support.
On Jan. 7, 1968, Ford was declared missing after a helicopter he was in was shot down. He was officially listed as killed in action on March 17, 1968, the release says.
Seaver said he believes changing the Legion’s name is about more than recognizing Ford’s sacrifice.
“I do feel [that] in honoring Pete in this way we are also honoring everyone else who went to Vietnam,” he said.
Ford’s widow and daughter live in Maine now, according to Seaver, who said they plan to attend the Legion’s name-changing ceremony later this month.
“That’s part of the push of getting it done now,” he said, adding that he thinks it’s important that Ford’s loved ones see that he is being remembered.
When the Marlborough American Legion was first formed in 1919, local veterans voted to name it in honor of Pvt. Clarence J. Croteau, who enlisted in the Army in 1917 and deployed to France as a member of the American Expeditionary Force during the First World War. Croteau was killed in France in 1918 at the age of 22.
In 1947, the Legion voted unanimously to honor another veteran. Second Lt. Charles Beverly Coutts, an Army Air Corps bombardier, was reported missing in April 1945. It was determined that he died in the line of duty, according to the news release.
Now, all three servicemembers are being celebrated by the Legion and the community beyond.
“This just seemed a way of honoring Pete, recognizing him, and remembering him,” Seaver said. “They say the greatest casualty is to be forgotten. Pete will be remembered long after the rest of us were.”