A 48th positive test for COVID-19 has been counted among residents of Cheshire County, state health officials reported Monday, along with other updates.
It is difficult to discern the precise community of residence among new positives because of how the state lists town-by-town results and the fact that information previously reported by health officials can change based on additional investigation. However, Marlborough has once again been added to the map of current cases.
The town, which is one of several area communities that has previously seen at least one positive COVID-19 test, had dropped off the active-cases map until reappearing Monday. Locally, the state also lists current cases in Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwiliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Washington. Almost all of these communities are listed as having one to four current cases each, although Jaffrey and New Ipswich have five apiece, and Hillsboro has six, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Health officials Monday announced no new COVID-19-related deaths among Granite Staters — leaving the toll standing at 172 — but 57 additional positive test results, bringing that total to 3,652 across New Hampshire. The county of residency of 32 of those 3,652 confirmed cases was still being determined Monday morning.
So far, 1,269 people are known to have recovered from the viral disease.