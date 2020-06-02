MARLBORO, Vt. — With Marlboro College selling its campus and poised to merge with Emerson College in Boston, the Vermont institution has announced that archival material in its library will be moved to the University of Vermont.
In Burlington, these materials will remain available for public use, according to a news release Monday from Marlboro College.
“We are thrilled to have our invaluable archives going to UVM, where they will join historic collections from several other Vermont colleges,” Kevin Quigley, Marlboro College’s president, said in the release. “As an urban campus, Emerson College does not have the capacity for our extensive collections to remain a public resource, and it has been extremely important to many in our community that the collections remain in Vermont, with easy access.”
The archives from the Rice-Aron Library include but aren’t limited to more than 2,500 “plans of concentration” from graduating students dating back to the 1950s. Also heading to UVM is the Kipling Collection, with documents, photos and other materials from famed writer Rudyard Kipling’s time in Vermont.
The collection also includes recordings of speakers such as writer Saul Bellow, “The Citizen” student newspaper, “Potash Hill” magazine, yearbooks and more.
Contending with what its website calls a “significant decline in enrollment and net tuition revenues” since 2012, Marlboro College previously explored a merger with the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut, before announcing the potential merger with Emerson.
The two colleges have approved a provisional agreement, with the expectation that they will close on the final contract July 1, according to a statement on Marlboro College’s website.
A question-and-answer section states that current Marlboro College students will be able to move to Emerson if they choose to do so and that all tenured and tenure-track Marlboro faculty will be able to join the Boston college’s faculty while retaining their tenure status and receiving a “substantial” pay raise.
Late last month, Marlboro College announced it was selling its 500-acre campus to Democracy Builders, a nonprofit organization focused on civic education and advocacy.
The campus will become home to Democracy Builders’ “Degrees of Freedom” program — an early-college, late-high-school program that offers students in grades 11-14 a fully funded and career-targeted degree, the program’s website says.