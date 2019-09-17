MARLBORO, Vt. — A month and a half after Marlboro College announced plans to merge with the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut, the college now says the merger will not go forward.
The two institutions suspended negotiations because of concerns about the sustainability of a joined school, Marlboro College announced in a news release this weekend. It cited “insurmountable barriers to developing a compelling financial and academic model that supported both institutional missions.”
“The vision that the University of Bridgeport presented was very compelling,” Kevin Quigley, president of Marlboro College, said Monday. “But just, we never saw kind of what those plans were with sufficient detail and clarity so that we knew that the Marlboro we love and want to endure would endure, and that our assets could be used to support that.”
Marlboro College offers a self-directed liberal arts curriculum at the undergraduate and graduate levels, while the University of Bridgeport, which has more than 5,000 students, is known for its STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and health sciences programs.
Under the planned merger, Marlboro College would likely have become the Marlboro College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Bridgeport, the institutions said in July.
Marlboro College has struggled financially and seen low enrollment in recent years. In March 2018, the Brattleboro Reformer reported that enrollment at the college was about 170 students, down significantly from its peak of 356 students in 2005.
Small liberal arts colleges across New England and the country, including Keene State College, have been grappling with enrollment challenges. According to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the estimated number of undergraduates enrolled in liberal arts, general studies or humanities programs at four-year institutions dropped by about 7 percent between spring 2018 and spring 2019.
Marlboro College explored more than 70 potential partners and received four proposals for a possible merger, according to Quigley. Since news broke of the end of talks with the University of Bridgeport, a few more institutions have indicated they would be interested in at least “preliminarily exploring” partnership, he said.
“We’ve always said that there are three options we have: We can close, and if we close, we want to do that in an ethical fashion, and that’s our least preferred option. We can go it alone, and we’ve been working assiduously to try and do that, and we’ve made some great progress,” Quigley said.
“Our preferred option now is to find a partner who can bring us the students and the revenue we need to make Marlboro succeed.”