The former mayor of Portsmouth and a two-time past gubernatorial candidate says he is supporting Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes in his bid for governor.
Steve Marchand, who was the mayor of Portsmouth from 2006 to 2008 and ran for governor in 2016 and 2018, announced in a news release recently that he had endorsed Feltes, commending the senator’s efforts to serve New Hampshire’s working families.
“Dan doesn’t just talk about the issues — he gets real, progressive results. Dan has worked his entire career to ensure working families are not being left behind,” Marchand said in the release. “As our next governor, we can count on him to continue fighting to reduce economic inequality, creating transparency in government, and ensuring affordable, quality health care for everyone.”
Feltes, of Concord, is running against Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky for the Democratic nomination in September’s primary election.
Incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, faces challenges in his party’s primary from Karen Testerman of Franklin and Nobody, a Keene resident formerly known as Richard Paul before legally changing his name.