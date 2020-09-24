Maps Counseling Service has appointed a new leader, after announcing last month its longtime executive director will retire this fall.
Bethann Clauss, who is currently the clinical director, will take over the position from Gary Barnes — who held the role for 14 years — on Nov. 25.
Before arriving at Maps, Clauss was in the social work field for 12 years in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. She holds a master’s degree in social work from Boston University and a bachelor’s in Biblical studies from the University of Valley Forge in Phoenixville, Pa.
Clauss, 44, said that when she joined the Maps team in 2013, she was drawn to its unique ideals.
The private nonprofit mental health agency — which has locations in Keene and Peterborough — prides itself on providing services to all, regardless of income or age.
Clinicians there have also integrated spirituality with psychotherapy for the past 40 years, unlike other practices nationwide which just started doing this within the past decade.
As she prepares for her new role, Clauss said she plans to maintain this mission.
“As a person of faith, I came to Maps really intrigued by the commitment of integrating spirituality into our work,” said Clauss, who lives in Keene. “Maps is a safe healing place for folks, where the whole of who they are is all considered when we try to create space for someone to find their own journey or path toward healing.”
She also plans to continue the agency’s telehealth option, adopted amid the COVID-19 pandemic to expand the Monadnock Region’s access to mental health services.
Advocating for mental health awareness will also be a priority, as she said there is still a stigma surrounding therapy and other services.
“We are still working really hard to have people recognize mental health is a part of health, and we need to be addressing their whole self,” she said. “We need to keep addressing that as a culture, where we recognize it’s part of who we are as human beings.”
Clauss added that she plans to collaborate with the Maps clinicians on any changes or updates to either of the mental health provider’s locations.
“I’m a strong leader, but I also feel like I will do best by creating a space that the Maps clinicians can thrive in because there is so much creativity and commitment among this staff,” she said, “and they are the ones doing the hard work day in and day out, bringing light to the darkness. I want to make sure we keep functioning well.”