WESTMORELAND — Maplewood Nursing Home has put a pause on visits after learning Sunday that a part-time staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the fourth employee at the county-owned facility to test positive for the viral disease since April, though two of those people were negative when given a follow-up test.
Like the others, the latest worker to test positive does not work in residential units at the county-owned facility, and had no recent contact with residents, according to a news release Monday from Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates.
The county has been in touch with the state health department, and all staff and 10 percent of residents will be tested for COVID-19, the release says.
Scheduled visits will be canceled until further notice while staff are tested, according to the release. The nursing home has helped set up video chats for families.
"While we understand this may be distressing to hear, the good news is all of the precautions we have implemented to date will assist us to mitigate the spread further and protect both staff and resident[s'] safety," Coates wrote.
The county has not reported any cases among Maplewood residents.