WESTMORELAND — A resident of the county-run Maplewood Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Thursday from Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates. The announcement came a day after a direct-care worker tested positive for the viral disease.
The employee called out sick earlier this week after experiencing related symptoms, and hasn't been in the facility since last Friday, Coates said in a news release earlier Thursday. Starting Monday, all staff members and residents will be tested for COVID-19 over the course of two weeks.
All Maplewood residents are vaccinated, the release says, but breakthrough cases can and do occur. The county's announcement of the employee's case did not include the worker's vaccination status.
Vaccines help block the spread of the disease. They are also effective in preventing serious illness or death in vaccinated people who do contract COVID-19, according to health experts.
All open visitations at Maplewood have been halted and will remain so until public health officials advise it is safe for them to resume. Public health officials will advise Maplewood staff which residents should be isolated, and those individuals will not be able to participate in window visits on the nursing home's lower level. Compassionate care visits can still be scheduled, according to the most recent release.
The nursing home has set up a COVID wing on the third floor, separate from all other employees and residents. Staff assigned to the wing will be dedicated to that one section of the facility, the release says, and residents exhibiting symptoms associated with the disease will be isolated.