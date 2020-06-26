WESTMORELAND — A non-direct-care worker at the county-run Maplewood Nursing Home tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to a news release issued by Cheshire County officials Friday.
This is the second employee who has tested positive for the viral disease at the facility, the release says. The first, a part-time worker who also did not care directly for residents, was in late April.
The latest worker, who has no contact with residents or their rooms, has showed no symptoms of the disease, the release says, and is not working in the building.
All residents tested negative for COVID-19 this week, according to the county.
All staff and 10 percent of residents will be tested again Monday and Tuesday as part of a state directive, the release says.
Since the pandemic began, Maplewood Nursing Home has implemented a range of infection-prevention measures, including limiting visitation as required by Gov. Chris Sununu’s March 13 order declaring a state of emergency.