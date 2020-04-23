WESTMORELAND — A part-time worker at Maplewood Nursing Home recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Thursday from Cheshire County, which operates the facility.
The employee, who last worked at the nursing home April 14, does not have direct care responsibilities as a nurse or licensed nursing assistant would, according to County Administrator Christopher Coates. He declined to describe the employee's role in more detail due to privacy concerns.
The person did not start to feel ill until Monday, April 20, and notified the county two days later that they had tested positive, according to the release.
No residents or other staff members had symptoms of the respiratory illness as of Thursday, the release said.
The nursing home’s infection preventionist has been in touch with the N.H. Division of Public Health Services, according to the release. The state agency “responded that they consider this situation to be low/minimal risk because of the timing of the reported possible infection,” as the person did not show symptoms until six days after working, the county’s release said.
Since the pandemic began, Maplewood Nursing Home has implemented a range of infection-prevention measures, including limiting visitation as required by Gov. Chris Sununu's March 13 order declaring a state of emergency.
People in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are at especially high risk right now, due to the group-living setting and populations who tend to be older and in poorer health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who are older or have underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of developing serious complications if they contract COVID-19.
The release, signed by Coates, pledged that the county would be as transparent as possible about confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“It is the [county’s] hope that in doing so we help to alleviate the concerns for the unknowns for families, staff and the community,” the release said.
Coates said the nursing home has notified families and staff of the positive result.
More information about the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at co.cheshire.nh.us/covid-19-county-news-updates.