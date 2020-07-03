WESTMORELAND — A worker at the county-owned Maplewood Nursing Home who previously tested positive for COVID-19 was negative when retested by the state, but a different employee recently tested positive, according to a news release Thursday from Cheshire County.
Neither of those employees were direct care workers, the county said.
The employee who tested positive most recently did not show any symptoms and is not in the building, according to the release. The person who was retested and found negative will still remain in quarantine, following state health guidelines.
The state has directed that nursing homes test all staff and 10 percent of residents each week. No Maplewood residents have tested positive to date, according to the county.