WESTMORELAND — A resident of Maplewood Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19, Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates announced in a news release Friday evening.
This marks the first positive among residents of the county-run nursing home.
County officials have not yet received all of the results from this week's testing of about 300 residents and staff, with only about 100 results back so far, Coates said in a phone interview Friday evening.
He said the facility is placing the affected unit on quarantine for 14 days, which involves heightened safety protocols and residents staying in their rooms.
Staff are assigned to a particular unit and don't move around, he said. Within a unit, if someone has tested positive and needs to isolate, certain staff members will be specially assigned to that room each shift to further reduce the risk of transmission.
"This is difficult information for us all to learn, and we believe that the precautions we have taken so far will assist us to mitigate any spread," he said in the release. "Our goal is to protect all residents and staff."
This comes on the heels of two positive tests of employees this month. Coates said Friday that one of them chose to get re-tested on their own and received a negative result, but the county still treats such cases as if they were positive for the purposes of quarantine.
All scheduled visits to the county-run facility are canceled until further notice, Coates said in the release, as full staff testing is conducted. He said the nursing home will communicate with families to arrange virtual visits with residents via videoconference, and will continue to work with public health officials to help contain the virus.
The Maplewood news comes a week after state officials announced that Hillside Village’s assisted-living facility in Keene had become the first long-term care facility in the county to experience a COVID-19 outbreak, with eight residents and two staff members testing positive.
As of Thursday, the Hillside Village outbreak remained active but no new cases had been reported to the state, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Maplewood is not in outbreak status, which requires more than an isolated positive. DHHS defines an outbreak as ongoing transmission within a facility.
Additional information about Maplewood's COVID-19 response is available at https://www.co.cheshire.nh.us/covid-19-county-news-updates/.