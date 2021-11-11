WESTMORELAND — The COVID-19 outbreak at Maplewood Nursing Home has grown to at least six cases among residents and two in staff members, according to county and state officials.
Early last week, Maplewood — which has 100 residents and 230 staff — paused visits after three residents tested positive for the viral disease, though compassionate-care appointments are still allowed. Visits will resume when public health officials deem them safe again.
The county-owned nursing home reported its two newest resident cases Wednesday in a letter to residents and families, which was also posted on the county website. One resident tested positive Tuesday, and the rest of of the floor was subsequently tested, revealing a second positive case. The two residents were moved to the facility’s COVID wing, according to the letter.
County Administrator Chris Coates said Thursday that Maplewood has six cases among residents and two among staff. A seventh resident case, which the state health department announced earlier this week, is likely a past infection for which that person is no longer quarantining, he said.
The data discrepancy could be due to the lag time between when facilities report cases and the health department determines whether they constitute an outbreak, which has happened throughout the pandemic.
About 78 percent of Maplewood’s employees were fully vaccinated as of Oct. 31, according to the latest data available from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and 100 percent of residents are vaccinated. However, breakthrough cases can and do occur.