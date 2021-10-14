WESTMORELAND — Visits to Maplewood Nursing Home have been temporarily suspended after two part-time workers tested positive this week for COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.
One worker is a part-time, non-clinical staff member who last worked 13 days before the positive test result, according to a news release from Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates. The other is a part-time clinical member who last worked eight days before their positive test.
About 73 percent of Maplewood’s employees were fully vaccinated as of Sept. 26, according to the latest data available from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and 100 percent of residents are vaccinated. However, breakthrough cases can and do occur.
Visits will be canceled at Maplewood — which had 103 residents and 200 employees as of mid-August — until public health officials say it is safe for them to resume, the release said.