WESTMORELAND — Maplewood Nursing Home will not resume indoor visits for at least two more weeks after a part-time worker at the county-run facility was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates said Tuesday evening that county officials learned of the positive test earlier that day. The worker, who has a non-clinical job and does not have contact with Maplewood residents, had not been on site since they are believed to have contracted the virus, Coates said.
It is the first known COVID-19 case at Maplewood since another part-time worker was infected earlier this month, he said.
Maplewood had been scheduled to resume limited indoor visits next week, provided all staff and residents tested negative for the novel coronavirus this week, according to Coates.
That timeline has now been delayed at least a week, in accordance with state and federal health guidelines, since all residents and staff must first test negative for two consecutive weeks, he noted. In the meantime, Maplewood will continue to offer window visits with residents, Coates said in a news release announcing the new COVID-19 case.
The county tested all Maplewood residents for the virus Monday and planned to begin testing all staff again Tuesday and Wednesday, he stated in the release.
All residents at the facility have been vaccinated, following its third and final vaccination clinic Monday, according to the release. Approximately 75 percent of Maplewood's staff is also fully vaccinated, it added.