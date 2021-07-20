WESTMORELAND — A non-clinical worker at Maplewood Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting the virus outside of work, according to Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates.
The employee, who Coates said is fully vaccinated and works part-time on residential floors at the county-owned facility, was most recently in the building last Thursday. County officials learned of the test Tuesday and have alerted the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, he told The Sentinel that evening.
Every Maplewood staff member and resident will be tested for COVID-19 multiple times over the next two weeks, regardless of vaccination status, as directed by state officials, Coates said. The vaccines help block viral spread in most cases and, for vaccinated people who do contract COVID-19, are effective at preventing serious illness and death, health experts say.
All of the facility's approximately 110 residents have been vaccinated, according to Coates, and around 75 percent of staff are vaccinated, as well.
Maplewood has canceled all upcoming indoor visits with residents, he said, though it will offer window visitation and compassionate-care visits. The facility has temporarily suspended indoor visits several times during the pandemic, including in February, after some staff and residents contracted COVID-19.