WESTMORELAND — Visits to Maplewood Nursing Home have been temporarily suspended after three residents recently tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.
The residents were moved to the facility's COVID-19 wing to quarantine, according to a news release from Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates.
About 78 percent of Maplewood’s employees were fully vaccinated as of Oct. 17, according to the latest data available from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and 100 percent of residents are vaccinated. However, breakthrough cases can and do occur.
Visits will be canceled at Maplewood — which has 100 residents and 230 employees — until public health officials say it is safe for them to resume, the release said, aside from compassionate care appointments. Visits were also temporarily halted just over two weeks ago after two part-time workers tested positive for COVID.
The release notes that Maplewood is hosting a COVID-19 booster shot clinic Wednesday for any eligible residents wishing to get one.