A person connected with the Maple Avenue preschool run by the Keene Family YMCA, who showed possible symptoms of COVID-19 earlier this week, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to the Keene Y's CEO, Dan Smith.
Smith declined to identify the individual as a staff member or a student at Maple Ave Preschool, to protect their privacy. He added that they will need to receive a second negative test before the school can reopen its doors, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The school, which is located in the First Baptist Church, closed on Monday after two members of its community began displaying possible symptoms of COVID-19. Smith said the Y was notified of the potential cases late Sunday night.
The person who received the negative test result Tuesday is now in the process of getting a second test, according to Smith. The other person was diagnosed with strep throat and told by their doctor that they do not have COVID-19.
Smith informed the preschool community of the negative result Tuesday afternoon.
In a message to the YMCA community on Monday, Smith said the school would be closed for at least 14 days, until Aug. 17.
The preschool, which currently has 16 students and four staff members across two classrooms, may be able to reopen earlier than that if the person who tested negative receives another negative result before then, according to Smith.
That result may take longer than the first one, he said, because the testing facility where the person obtained the first test said there was no need for a second one.
Smith expressed frustration on Tuesday with the delays and inconsistencies that have plagued COVID-19 testing across the country, which he said disrupt people’s lives as they wait for a result that may ultimately be negative.
“All the medical centers that are providing testing, I think they're providing the services to the extent they have capacity … and they’re making wise choices on how they [distribute] that,” Smith said. “What that represents, operationally, to the lives of the families that are affected because they can't get timely results [is that] more people are unnecessarily being told to isolate.”