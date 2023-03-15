Granite Staters are still reeling from Tuesday’s heavy, wet snow, as tens of thousands of customers were reportedly without power just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to a news release Wednesday morning from the N.H. Department of Safety, utility crews continued to work to restore power to more than 70,000 customers across the state.
The department’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management urged people to use caution while cleaning up from the storm.
“Storm related threats, such as downed power lines and debris, pose a danger,” HSEM Director Robert Buxton said in the release. “If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 9-1-1. Give cleanup crews plenty of space and never go around or move roadway barriers. You could put your life or the lives of others in danger.”
Eversource reported more than distinct 500 outages in southwestern New Hampshire, affecting around 26,000 customers, who were without power around 9 a.m. Wednesday. About 500 Keene customers were experiencing loss of power. Harder hit communities such as Chesterfield and Peterborough were reporting outages affecting more than 2,000 residents.
Liberty Utilities indicated eight power outages in the region, meanwhile the N.H. Electric Co-op reported about 500 outages, mostly in Acworth.
Sarah Jamison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Wednesday that the Monadnock Region averaged between 1 and 3 feet of snow Tuesday. According to the latest reports from trained spotters, she said, Peterborough had accumulated 35 inches. Meanwhile, about 15 inches fell on Keene and the surrounding area, she said.
Jamison said most of the snow accumulation occurred during the day Tuesday, with the heaviest snowfall clearing out after midnight, with light and fluffy snow following through into Wednesday morning.
She added that Monadnock residents should expect to see the snowpack condense Wednesday, thanks to roughly 25 mph winds and warmer temperatures.
