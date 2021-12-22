Several local schools were closed Wednesday due to dangerous road conditions, according to various social media posts from the districts.
These include ConVal Regional School District, Stoddard School District, Hinsdale School District and the Winchester School.
The School Administrative Unit 29 schools have a shortened “Blizzard Bag Day,” according to a tweet from Superintendent Robert Malay. Rather than canceling school, Blizzard Bag Days allow students to learn from home, a post on the district’s website says.
The N.H. Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory at around 5 a.m. Wednesday, saying that snow and freezing rain created difficult driving conditions, according to a Twitter post from the department.