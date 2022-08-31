Vikram Mansharamani, who is vying for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate with hopes to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan, brands himself as “a businessman, not a politician.”
Mansharamani, a Lincoln resident and the founder and president of Boston business strategy firm Kelan Advisors LLC, emphasized the importance of geopolitics in the Senate when he met with The Sentinel’s editorial board Monday. He also shared his thoughts on why he feels politicians need a business background to make a difference.
“It’s really a three-part logic,” he said. “I begin with always transparency: Every business situation I come in, I need information, I need to gather it, I need to see and understand what’s happening. Second, I need accountability. If this information says this is happening, who’s the person, where’s the link to the actual individual human being?”
Third in Mansharamani’s approach is competition, which he described in the context of a school.
“In the event that the school is teaching something that I’m OK with in a way I don’t like, I want an option to go elsewhere,” he said. “In the event they’re teaching something I really don’t agree with but doing it very well, I also want the option.”
A former Harvard University lecturer, Mansharamani has no first-hand political experience but said he feels he’s right for a senatorial role because he’s analyzed the national economy throughout his career. He said he’s worked with Fortune 500 companies to navigate uncertainty around regulations and economics.
Mansharamani said he deems cyber intelligence, military relationships and supply chain ties to be important topics for senators. He highlighted his own geopolitical studies and travels, which have particularly centered around China, as valuable to his campaign.
The candidate cited his bachelor’s degree in East Asian studies at Yale University; time at the American Enterprise Institute, a center-right think tank in Washington, D.C., at its Asian Studies desk with James R. Lilley and more than 30 years of travels in China among his qualifications. Lilley was the U.S. ambassador to South Korea under Ronald Reagan and U.S. ambassador to China under George H.W. Bush.
Mansharamani also referenced his master’s degree in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., focused on security studies and noted that his time teaching has coincided with China’s growth as an international superpower.
On his campaign website, Mansharamani says politicians “spend too much time talking to each other and listening to so-called experts.” But even with his credentials, he says he doesn’t consider himself among those experts but rather a “global generalist” with knowledge across several fields and not a concentration in any specific subject.
“A generalist, someone who looks broadly [or] widely is more open-minded,” he said in the interview. “I know that there are people who know more about virtually every topic I know about; I know a little about a lot. I don’t know a lot about a little.”
Asked about his globalist outlook as a Republican candidate, Mansharamani said some of his fellow GOP challengers have taken more isolationist views toward the war in Ukraine and conflict between China and Taiwan. He said he believes in American exceptionalism and that the sharing of American values “keeps the world safe.” He said it’s paramount the U.S. ensures China doesn’t expand, even if it means giving Taiwan military firepower.
But to combat non-military threats, Mansharamani said restrengthening domestic industry is crucial. He added that that “absolute awareness” of whether a foreign country is interfering with national security, “fortification of [American] defenses” and “disentangle[ment of] our supply chains” are all important steps, too.
“China has a virtual monopoly on global processing of rare earth materials,” he said, discussing semiconductor production in East Asia. “I do think we need to ... decouple from China on the most critical components that power our economy and military.”
Looking at home, the businessman said loosening energy regulations to combat inflation is a key issue and said the two topics go hand-in-hand. He pushed for energy independence that doesn’t “beat up carbon” and feels electric vehicles don’t warrant subsidies yet because he said their production requires significant carbon use.
“You can argue that in time, if we have alternative energies, they are going to prove something productive, but I would ... say today that is a misguided policy,” he said. “Depending on where you live in the state or country, I could argue electric vehicles are coal-fired vehicles.”
And being a child of immigrants from India, Mansharamani said he wants an immigration system in which those entering the U.S. “play by the rules” and “are not seeking handouts.” He believes those who study in STEM fields in the U.S. could benefit from immigration reform, and contribute to domestic microchip production if they stay in the country after graduating.
Mansharamani also said he’s concerned about what he feels is increased ideological politics dividing people apart along partisan lines. For example, he said he feels schools should focus more on shared interests among students rather than shared identities, such as gender.
“I really think identity politics is causing a lot of anxiety here and it’s ripping this country apart,” he said. “... I think the whole gender dynamic issue is inappropriate at young ages in schooling.”
Mansharamani faces candidates including N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse, of Salem; Bruce Fenton, a financial investor, of Durham; Kevin Smith, town manager of Londonderry and former director of a conservative advocacy group; and Don Bolduc, a retired Army general, of Stratham among a busy GOP roster in the Sept. 13 primary.
Also in the race are Gerard Beloin of Colebrook; John Berman of Richmond; Dennis Lamare of Lee; Edmond Laplante Jr. of Richmond; Andy Martin of Manchester; and Tejasinha Sivalingam of Ashland.
