Andrew Maneval will be Cheshire House District 9's newest state representative after winning Tuesday's special election.
Maneval, a Harrisville Democrat, defeated challenger Rita Mattson, a Dublin Republican, with a tally of 1,209-655. Cheshire District 9 includes four towns, Harrisville, Dublin, Jaffrey and Roxbury.
The special election was held to fill a vacant seat that was left empty when former Rep. Doug Ley, D-Jaffrey, died over the summer. District 9 is also represented by Richard Ames, D-Jaffrey.
This is a developing story and will be updated.