Andrew Maneval, the Harrisville Democrat running for the vacant N.H. House seat in Cheshire County District 9, has picked up several additional endorsements ahead of Tuesday’s special election, the N.H. Democratic Party announced Wednesday.
They include all four members of New Hampshire’s federal delegation — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, all Democrats — as well as N.H. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, and current and former New Hampshire lawmakers from the Monadnock Region.
He also has received union endorsements from the American Federation of Teachers-NH, the National Education Association-NH and the AFL-CIO, the state Democratic party announced in a news release.
Maneval, who secured the Democratic nomination in an uncontested primary last month, will vie with Dublin Republican Rita Mattson for a seat that has been empty since Rep. Douglas Ley, D-Jaffrey, died in June. The district has two state representatives and covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury.
Among area Democrats endorsing Maneval are N.H. Rep. Dick Ames, also D-Jaffrey, with whom Maneval would represent Cheshire County District 9 if elected.
N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, has also endorsed him, as has former state senator Molly Kelly, Kahn’s predecessor in N.H. Senate District 10 and a former Democratic nominee for governor.
Warmington, a Concord Democrat whose Executive Council district includes a slew of area communities, is slated to kick off “Get Out the Vote” activities for the Maneval campaign in Jaffrey Saturday morning.
“Our state is on the edge of a precipice, and we need to send [Maneval] to Concord in order to help deliver for the people of our state,” she said in the release. “Andrew will work to support quality public schools, increase access to affordable health care, and create an environmentally sustainable future in New Hampshire.”
In her own prepared statement, Shaheen said Maneval could help provide the strong leadership the N.H. House needs amid “ongoing attacks on public health, public education and reproductive rights from GOP lawmakers.”
“... He is a dedicated public servant, and his voice in Concord will help to strengthen our public schools, increase access to health care and respond to the needs of our communities as they weather the COVID-19 crisis,” she said.
For her part, Kuster touted Maneval’s experience on Harrisville’s selectboard, planning board and zoning board.
“I just know Andrew will be a strong leader and I’m so proud to endorse his campaign for New Hampshire State Representative,” she said.