In a special election set for Tuesday, two candidates will vie to fill a vacant N.H. Legislature seat after the long-time representative who previously held the position died unexpectedly over the summer.
Democrat Andrew Maneval of Harrisville and Republican Rita Mattson of Dublin will compete to represent Cheshire County House District 9, which includes Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury. The winner will fill the seat left vacant by the late Doug Ley, a Jaffrey Democrat first elected in 2012, and who served as the House majority leader from 2018 to 2020.
Mattson easily defeated opponent Lucille Decker of Jaffrey in the Republican primary election last month by a vote of 232 to 47. Maneval, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, received 327 votes. Polls open at 8 a.m. in Harrisville and Dublin, 7 a.m. and in Jaffrey and 11 a.m. in Roxbury, and close at 7 p.m. in all four locations.
Both candidates ran unsuccessfully for house seats last year, Maneval in Cheshire County House District 14, where he lost to Rindge Republican Matthew Santonastaso, and Mattson in Cheshire District 9, falling short against Ley and Richard Ames, also a Jaffrey Democrat.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Andrew Maneval
Maneval, 68, grew up in New Jersey and lived in several states before settling in the Monadnock Region in 2008. He studied economics at Earlham College in Indiana before earning a law degree from Fordham University in New York City and spent his career working in both the legal and business sectors, ultimately launching Chesham Consulting in Harrisville.
With a long history of public service under his belt, including stints on the Harrisville selectboard, planning board, zoning board and in the town's emergency management office, Maneval said he'd like to apply his experience to the Statehouse. Some of his priorities, if elected, include working to invest more in public education, lessening the tax burden for property owners and working to increase New Hampshire's involvement in the fight against climate change.
"As small as New Hampshire’s role in addressing climate change might be, it's so important for everybody to get on board," Maneval said in an interview with The Sentinel last week. "We've done, as a state, a lot less than ... all other states in our region on that, and we should be getting on board in terms of setting targets for carbon reduction, for stimulating the production and conservation of energy, and especially the production of renewable energy."
Maneval also said he's well aware of the state's housing shortage, something that he's dealt with in Harrisville as a member various public bodies. He said the issue is much more pronounced in smaller towns that might not have as many resources to support affordable housing projects as a larger community, such as Manchester.
But he said the shortage of affordable places to live isn't just a problem of keeping a roof over someone's head. It has a "cascading" impact on the economy as a whole, making it harder to attract workers to the area.
"Towns ought to be made up of older people, more affluent people, more middle-class and working-class people, families," he said. "You want that kind of diversity in towns. A lack of affordable housing interferes with that."
In addition, Maneval took aim at the state's controversial school voucher program, which allocates funds for students that can be used at schools outside of the public education system, including private schools. The program, which launched in August, turned out to be far more popular than originally planned for, prompting concerns that it could take more money than expected out of the state's education budget.
He said that this not only hurts students in the public school system but also exacerbates the existing problem of local property taxes being used to fill the gap where state funding comes up short.
"I think we're going a little bit in the wrong direction here on taxation," Maneval said. "We put so much of a burden on property taxes. And maybe once upon a time, many, many years ago, property taxes would have been a relatively progressive form of taxation, but it sure isn't now. It's a terrible burden to people on fixed incomes, or older people, and it certainly discourages younger people with less resources to come into, and buy houses in, the region and the state."
Rita Mattson
Mattson, on the other hand, has a different opinion on the school voucher system. She has said she feels that money should follow the student to give families more flexibility in how their kids are educated.
During a rally Saturday at Pelletier’s Sports Shop in Jaffrey, Mattson, 65, said that students' needs vary, and that the public school setting isn't ideal for everyone.
"Some children need a smaller group of people, and a charter school, private school, whatever, would be a better fit for them," she said. "Public school is great for a lot of people, but they should have the choice. And I think the voucher program is the perfect … fix for it."
In addition to school choice, Mattson, a self-described retired blue-collar worker who spent her career as a maintenance mechanic at production plants, has said lowering taxes would be another major priority for her, if elected. According to her website, Mattson grew up in Atkinson and graduated from Timberlane Regional High School.
At a different rally in Keene in late August, she said that maintaining “the New Hampshire advantage” of no income or sales tax is important to her.
"... I will advocate for fiscal responsibility and as your representative I will always fight against an income or sales tax, to cut taxes and to reduce regulations on small businesses," Mattson wrote on her website.
She also noted on her website that she opposes vaccine mandates but is in favor of maintaining a balanced budget, improving air and water quality and fighting against racism and discrimination in schools as well as continuing to address issues involving opioid addition.
Mattson also said that, if elected, she would work to represent all people in her district and be easily accessible to those who would like to communicate with her.
“I will do my darndest to represent every [person] in my district,” she said at Saturday's rally. “I’ll be available for people to call, to text, to talk to, to represent you how you want to be represented.”
Mattson did not respond to a phone message and an email seeking comment on this story.