Speaking in Manchester Monday, Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and former Republican Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman urged moderate, bipartisan solutions to the nation’s problems.
But they stopped short of saying if they’d take this message on the road as a third-party presidential ticket.
The livestreamed town hall event at Saint Anselm College in Manchester was sponsored by No Labels, a group that describes itself as a “national movement of common sense Americans.”
It seeks to gain access to ballots across the country in case it decides to put forward nominees for president and vice president.
Manchin said it is premature for him to talk about any presidential ambitions.
“I think people are putting the cart ahead of the horse,” he said. “We’re here to make sure the American people have an option.”
Manchin said No Labels' mission is to encourage a national political discussion that eschews far-right and far-left extremes.
In an emailed statement before the event, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-Hopkinton, said a third-party presidential candidacy would merely take votes away from Democratic President Joe Biden.
“No Labels is trying to use a false message of unity to sow division. Their plan to run a third-party ticket in 2024 will pave the path for the most extreme, far-right candidate to win the White House — namely, former President Trump,” she said.
However, Manchin said at the town hall that if he runs for president, his motivation would not be to spoil somebody else’s potential for victory.
“I’ve never been in any race I’ve ever spoiled,” he said. “I’ve been in races to win. If I get in the race, I’m going to win. But I haven’t made a decision.”
Huntsman, a former U.S. ambassador to China and Russia, ran for president in 2012 as a Republican. He ended up withdrawing from the race during the primary season.
Huntsman also rejected the argument that a third-party presidential campaign would hurt President Biden and help Trump as a potential Republican presidential nominee.
“This is the latest talking point,” Huntsman said. “It’s like the horse race. Forget about the issues. Forget about the importance of expanding and enhancing our democracy.
He said Americans deserve better candidates on their presidential ballot.
“If we end up in 2024 with the same set of nominees that we had in 2020, I mean is that insanity? Is that the definition of insanity or what?” Huntsman asked.
He and Manchin decried “dark money,” which is political spending where the donor is not disclosed. But both the men also acknowledged that No Labels has also received such money.
They also said the nation’s debt has mushroomed to a level at which it poses a threat to the country’s existence.
The nation could have $170 trillion in debt by 2050, Manchin said.
“Just the interest on that will be $5 trillion a year,” he said. “There will not be a superpower of the United States of America.”
Manchin also said reforms must be made in the Social Security system, or benefits will have to be cut.
“If we do nothing and we sit here and give you jibber jabber, in 10 years by 2033, if you’re getting $1,000, take $240 off that. You’ll lose 24 percent.”
Manchin also said that reforms are needed to ensure the nation’s southern border is protected, and that there is enough immigration to help create an adequate U.S. workforce.
On the issue of gun violence, Manchin called for universal background checks before a person may purchase a firearm, while Huntsman urged better mental health care.
On Saturday, No Labels released a 63-page policy booklet that included recommendations such as a bipartisan commission to reduce the national debt, an “all of the above energy policy” embracing multiple options for power and “a balance between protecting women’s rights to control their own reproductive health and our society’s responsibility to protect human life.”
This town hall was the first in a series of such events the group plans to hold around the country in the coming months.
Rules for presidential candidates to get on the ballot differ by state. In New Hampshire, No Labels could get a presidential ticket on the ballot by collecting the signatures of 3,000 voters, 1,500 from each of the state’s two congressional districts, according to the N.H. Secretary of State's Office.
