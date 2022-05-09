Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig tests positive for COVID-19 By Andrew Sylvia Manchester Ink Link May 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANCHESTER — On Saturday, the Office of Mayor Joyce Craig announced that Craig has tested positive for COVID-19 on a PCR test and is experiencing mild symptoms.In a statement from City Hall Spokesperson Lauren Smith, Craig will not chair the Board of School Committee meeting on Monday and work from home until she receives a negative COVID test. Smith added that Craig’s symptoms are mild and she is fully vaccinated and boosted.In 2020, Craig’s daughter tested positive for COVID-19. This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coronavirus Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice searching for vehicle reported stolen in KeenePolice: Keene pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle; driver chargedLegal notice lists Granite Gorge Ski Area for foreclosure saleZoning board approves variance to convert Keene Casino building into apartmentsNew owners usher in new era for The Dugout Collection in KeenePolice say suspect driving pickup fled after ramming cruiser in ChesterfieldCoping with COVID-19: Pandemic's death toll leaves Monadnock Region families reelingKeene State campus dealing with bugs reported in foodBrothers honored for life-saving actions in Nelson last monthKid 'hero,' who dreams of being a firefighter, honored after alerting family to blaze Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.