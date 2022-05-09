MANCHESTER — On Saturday, the Office of Mayor Joyce Craig announced that Craig has tested positive for COVID-19 on a PCR test and is experiencing mild symptoms.

In a statement from City Hall Spokesperson Lauren Smith, Craig will not chair the Board of School Committee meeting on Monday and work from home until she receives a negative COVID test.

Smith added that Craig’s symptoms are mild and she is fully vaccinated and boosted.

In 2020, Craig’s daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

