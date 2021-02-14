PETERBOROUGH — Authorities have identified those involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Peterborough, which left one man dead.
Ryan Kerick, 39, of Manchester was killed when the Ford Escape he was driving east on Wilton Road collided with a westbound Volkswagen Jetta driven by 21-year-old Brett Biron of Milford, according to a news release issued late Sunday by N.H. State Police. Peterborough police responded to the call just after 10:30 p.m.
The release says Biron lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line, causing the collision. He was severely injured and was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester to receive treatment. Police did not have additional information on his condition Monday morning.
"At this time it does appear that fatigue was a factor in this crash," the release said. "However all aspects remain under investigation."
Kerick was traveling with his juvenile daughter at the time of the crash, according to the release. She was also taken to Elliot Hospital but did not suffer any serious injuries, police said.
A portion of Route 101 was closed for several hours due to the crash, so authorities could complete their on-scene investigation. Aside from fatigue, Trooper Joshuah Howe, who is handling the investigation, said Monday morning that any other factors that contributed to the crash are undetermined at this point.
At the request of the Peterborough Police Department, the investigation was turned over the the N.H. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit, the release says. State police were assisted by the N.H. Department of Transportation and Peterborough police and fire departments.
Howe said there are currently no charges pending in this case, but that could change as the investigation continues.
Anyone with additional information relating to this case is encouraged to contact Howe at 603-223-8494 or by email at joshuah.r.howe@dos.nh.gov.