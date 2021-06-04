Prosecutors have brought new allegations against a man already facing sexual-assault charges in Cheshire County.
The new charges, issued by a grand jury last week, accuse Eric T. Roberts, 41, of sexually assaulting two underage girls in Jaffrey several years ago. Prosecutors allege he assaulted one of the girls, who was under 13, at least three times between 2014 and 2016, and the other, who was under 16, at least twice between 2013 and 2017.
Between the two cases, he faces two charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, four charges of felonious sexual assault and one charge of attempted felonious sexual assault.
Earlier this year, Roberts was charged in a third case alleging he sexually abused a different girl, also in Jaffrey, beginning around 2012 or 2013 and continuing at least into 2018. That case remains pending.
Indictments issued in February described Roberts as a Troy resident. Bail paperwork completed in March listed a Fitchburg, Mass., address.
Roberts has been out on bail, subject to a requirement that he have no unsupervised contact with children under 16, among other conditions.