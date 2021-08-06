MARLBOROUGH — Local and federal authorities on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old man who faces several felony sexual abuse charges out of Greenfield, Mass., Marlborough police said.
The U.S. Marshals N.H. Joint Fugitive Task Force and Marlborough police arrested Jason D. Simmons around 7:50 a.m. at a motel on Route 12 in town, Chief Zachary D. Byam said in an email Thursday evening. Simmons previously lived in Northfield, Mass., Byam said, but had been staying at the motel for about three months.
The Marshals Service contacted local police early Thursday after learning that Simmons might be at the motel. Officials arrested him without incident, according to a post on the Marlborough Police Department Facebook page.
Simmons faces four charges stemming from an alleged August 2020 incident, Byam said. According to the Facebook post, he is charged with open and gross lewdness, aggravated statutory rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and an unnatural act with a child under 16.
He is being held at the Cheshire County jail pending extradition to Massachusetts, Byam said. Simmons was scheduled to appear in Cheshire County Circuit Court today for an arraignment on a fugitive-from-justice charge.