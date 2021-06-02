TROY — One person was taken to the hospital Sunday after a vehicle hit a house at the corner of South Main and Monadnock streets, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
A man who was in the pickup truck that struck the building was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, a Mutual Aid dispatcher said Tuesday. The dispatcher did not know the man’s condition. The Sentinel has been unable to reach the Troy police and fire departments for additional information through several attempts since Sunday.
In addition to the Troy police and fire departments, the Fitzwilliam Fire Department and DiLuzio Ambulance also responded to the scene, according to Mutual Aid. The crash was reported shortly after 11:15 a.m.
The vehicle appears to have struck the front of the house. A sheet of plastic roughly the size of a single-vehicle garage door covered the apparent impact area shortly after the crash Sunday.
Sentinel staff writer Mia Summerson contributed to this report.