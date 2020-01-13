BENNINGTON — A man was flown to a Massachusetts hospital Friday night after a snowboarding injury at Crotched Mountain Ski and Ride.
Bennington Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Hall said a man in his 20s had a “pretty severe” cut on his lower leg with significant blood loss, though it wasn’t life-threatening. He didn’t have further information on how the injury occurred.
The man, whose name was not available due to privacy laws, was airlifted to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., Hall said.
Emergency responders arrived sometime after 11 p.m., he said. The ski area is open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for its “midnight madness” special, according to its website.