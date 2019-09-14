BRATTLEBORO — A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after being struck by a train, according to police.
Brattleboro police responded to Justin Holden Drive a few minutes after 7:45 p.m. for a report of a man hit by a train, according to a news release from the police department.
Upon their arrival, officers discovered James Dyer Jr. lying in the area with serious injuries, the release says. Police spoke with railroad personnel and others at the scene to confirm Dyer had been struck, according to the release.
Dyer was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, the release says.
The release does not specify Dyer's age or place of residence, or the nature of his injuries. Brattleboro police were not immediately reachable for more information Saturday.
Justin Holden Drive is off Putney Road just north of the roundabout at Chesterfield Road.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing, the release says. No criminal charges are being filed in connection with the incident at this time.